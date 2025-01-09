Von Miller calls playing against the Broncos in the postseason “a full-circle moment”

Von Miller was MVP of Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and played 10 seasons in Denver before the team traded him to the Rams in 2021. He won another Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Now, he’s with the Bills playing a playoff game against the team that drafted him second overall in 2011.

“I’ve had two days to really think about it, and it’s all love,” Miller told reporters in Buffalo on Wednesday, via Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post. “I can’t even start to play [with] the delusion of hatred. . . . I can’t even start to play that game.

“That would put myself so far in a place that’s not even close to being reality. It would be hurtful to the way I want to play. I love those guys. I love everything about the Denver Broncos.”

Miller is the Broncos’ all-time leader in sacks with 110.5. He made six with the Bills this season, giving him 129.5 for his career.

He no longer as a star, with his last Pro Bowl in 2019 and his last double-digit sack season in 2018.

Miller, though, has a chance to win a third Super Bowl ring. First, though, the Bills have to get past his former team.

The Broncos haven’t been to the playoffs since that 2015 championship season when Miller made five sacks and two forced fumbles in the postseason.

“I want to win,” Miller said. “Those small, three to four-second bursts when I’m playing in the game, that 60 minutes when I’m out there, I want to win the game. I want to beat the Denver Broncos. It’s all love at the end of the day. . . . It’s a cool event to be able to play against this new and improved Denver Broncos. . . . It’s a full circle moment, and it’s nothing but respect for the Denver Broncos, and Broncos country, for sure.”