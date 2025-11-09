Von Miller doesn’t regret picking Commanders over Seahawks

Future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller signed with the Commanders for 2025. It hasn’t gone well.

On his podcast this week, Miller said his finalists included the Seahawks and Ravens.

Via USA Today, Miller nevertheless said he’d made the same decision “10 times out of 10.”

He nevertheless had a colorful explanation for his current mood.

“It’s like, you turned down, you know, a chick that you went on a date with to be with another girl, and you look back, It’s like going on a date to be with another girl, and you look back and this chick just signed a big record deal, so now she’s singing, she’s in movies, she’s attractive, she’s got all these Instagram followers now, and she’s happy,” Miller said. “And you’re looking over here, and you and your girlfriend, y’all got tough times and you’re eating Hot Pockets, and watching Netflix movies all the time.”

Miller could still swap out the Hot Pockets for steak tartare. Although the Commanders didn’t trade him (they should have), they could release him.

The only problem for Miller is this. He’d have to go through waivers. In theory, then, he could still downgrade from Hot Pockets and Netflix to Uncrustables and YouTube TV without the Disney networks.