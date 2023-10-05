Von Miller will travel with Bills to London, may be activated for Week 5

There’s still a chance edge rusher Von Miller will make his 2023 debut this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Miller will travel with the team to London as Buffalo plays Jacksonville across the pond this weekend.

Coming off an ACL tear suffered last November, Miller had his 21-day practice window opened this week. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report.

The Bills will have to make a move to put Miller on the 53-man roster if he’s going to play on Sunday.

Miller has said that he’s planning to play this weekend.

In 11 games with Buffalo last year, Miller recorded 8.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits.