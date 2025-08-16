Wayne Rooney takes issue with Tom Brady questioning his work ethic

Tom Brady does a lot of things. One thing he does is partially own an English soccer club. Another thing he does is a documentary based on his partial ownership of said English soccer club.

Birmingham City, during Brady’s first season, hired Wayne Rooney as the manager. Rooney didn’t last long.

Along the way, Brady is heard in the documentary questioning Rooney’s work ethic.

Rooney recently responded, on his self-titled BBC podcast.

“I think Tom came in once, which was the day before a game where the days are a little bit lighter anyway, and I don’t think he really understood football that well,” Rooney said, via ESPN.com. “But what he does understand is, he’s a hard worker, we know that.”

We definitely know that. The question is whether Brady has spread himself so thin that, currently, there’s no craft he can master the way he mastered his chosen sport.

“Football is not NFL,” Rooney said, comparing his chosen sport to Brady’s. “NFL works for three months a year. Players do need rest as well, so I think he’s very unfair, the way he’s come out and portrayed that. . . .

“Listen, I respect Tom Brady massively,” Rooney said. “He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest athletes of all time and Birmingham do look like they’re getting it right now, which is good and I think what they have done is got the players out that they needed to get out.”

Presumably, the players who lacked the necessary skills. And/or the requisite work ethic.