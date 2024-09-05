Weather delays start of Chiefs-Ravens game

A thunderstorm has delayed kickoff in Kansas City.

Lightning sent both teams back to their locker rooms and fans out of stadium seats and back to the concourse.

The plan is for players to return to the field at 7 p.m. CT for a 25-minute warmup followed by 14 minutes of pregame ceremonies.

Kickoff tentatively is set for 7:40 CT.

A rainbow was over Arrowhead Stadium as fans began returning to their seats just before 7 p.m. local time.

The Chiefs and Ravens faced off in the AFC Championship Game last season, with Kansas City winning in Baltimore 17-10 on its way to a second consecutive Super Bowl title.