nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Week 11 makes history with three matchups featuring teams having seven or more wins

  
Published November 16, 2024 03:18 PM

As you might have heard, Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills will be only the fifth time since 1970 that two teams with eight or more wins will meet in Week 11 or earlier. There’s another nugget that demonstrates the divide between the great and not-great-Bob teams in 2024.

For the first time since 1970, three games in Week 11 feature teams with seven or more wins.

In addition to the 9-0 Chiefs facing the 8-2 Bills, the 7-3 Ravens play the 7-2 Steelers and, on Thursday night, the 7-2 Eagles beat the 7-3 Commanders.

That’s what happens when 11 times have three or fewer losses. Someone else will have the wins. Six teams with plenty of them will be squaring off this weekend, with one game done and two big ones to go on Sunday.