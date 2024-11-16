Week 11 makes history with three matchups featuring teams having seven or more wins

As you might have heard, Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills will be only the fifth time since 1970 that two teams with eight or more wins will meet in Week 11 or earlier. There’s another nugget that demonstrates the divide between the great and not-great-Bob teams in 2024.

For the first time since 1970, three games in Week 11 feature teams with seven or more wins.

In addition to the 9-0 Chiefs facing the 8-2 Bills, the 7-3 Ravens play the 7-2 Steelers and, on Thursday night, the 7-2 Eagles beat the 7-3 Commanders.

That’s what happens when 11 times have three or fewer losses. Someone else will have the wins. Six teams with plenty of them will be squaring off this weekend, with one game done and two big ones to go on Sunday.