Week 2 features four matchups between QBs picked No. 1 overall

There are 10 active quarterbacks who were selected with the first overall pick in their respective drafts and four of Week 2’s games feature matchups between eight of them.

Jared Goff and the Lions will host Caleb Williams and the Bears in one of the three games in the early window that fall into this category. It’s the third time they’ve squared off with Goff leading the Lions to wins in both of last year’s matchups between the NFC North rivals.

Cam Ward, who became the latest member of the club this April, will be at home against Matthew Stafford. The Rams quarterback was drafted in 2009, which makes him the longest-tenured member of the group. The 1 p.m. ET slate also features Joe Burrow’s Bengals in Jacksonville against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

At 4:05 p.m. ET, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will host Bryce Young and the Panthers. Young led Carolina to a 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals last season.

Per NBC Sports, it’s the most matchups between first overall picks in a single week.

With Jameis Winston on the bench for the Giants, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is the only other first overall pick set to start this week. He’ll face another first-round pick in Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and there are 12 total games this week featuring a pair of first-round picks starting at quarterback. That’s also a record for a single week.