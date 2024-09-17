 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers
What’s next for Bryce Young after his benching?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers
What’s next for Bryce Young after his benching?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What’s next for Bryce Young after his benching?

  
Published September 17, 2024 12:43 PM

Eighteen starts into his NFL career, quarterback Bryce Young has been benched.

So what’s next?

It’s hard to know with certainty, because it’s never easy for rational minds to predict with any accuracy the behavior of the irrational. Or, as the case may be, the dysfunctional.

Presumably, Young is done. Barring injury to new starter Andy Dalton. There’s no other current in-house option, other than Jack Plummer, who’s on the practice squad.

Maybe this is a Zach Wilson-style breather. More likely, it’s the product of the whimsy of owner David Tepper, whose fingerprints are on every decision made and/or cup containing each drink thrown.

Tepper, by all appearances, fell in love with Young. Now, Tepper has fallen out of love with him. Tepper could still fall in love with him again.

Or Tepper could prevent that by trading Young — if someone would trade for him. He’s making $915,000 in salary this year. He has $10.125 million in fully-guaranteed pay for 2025 and 2026.

Would Miami make sense, if Tua Tagovailoa would be out for the rest of the year? Beyond the Dolphins, there aren’t many obvious choices, for now.

If nothing materializes before the deadline (which is seven weeks away), the question becomes whether the Panthers would trade him in the offseason to one of the teams who had him above C.J. Stroud in the 2023 draft (and, no, the Panthers weren’t alone).

This all assumes that Tepper won’t change his mind, again, at some point before the end of the season. Tepper wants what he wants when he wants it, and one of the benefits of being in charge is that he can change his mind. And un-change it. And re-change it.