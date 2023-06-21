 Skip navigation
When faced with potential gambling suspensions, players don’t have many options

Published June 21, 2023 07:37 PM

When it comes to player violations of the gambling policy, the players have limited options when faced with a potential suspension.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, none of the suspensions imposed on players since 2021 (Calvin Ridley ) resulted in any type of formal hearing. Instead, the league and the NFL Players Association negotiated a suspension for each player accused of violating the policy.

These outcomes flow from the fact that the gambling policy was not negotiated by the league and the union. It’s an extension of the league’s unilateral ability to implement rules aimed at protecting the integrity of the game.

Indeed, the gambling policy authorizes the Commissioner or his designee to determine the punishment on a case-by-case basis.

With that immense power, the league can approach the player with a proposed punishment — along with a threat/promise that if there’s a full-blown hearing the league will push for a longer suspension. As a result, players don’t fight. They don’t request or receive the evidence proving the violation. They don’t get a chance to argue that they were not properly informed as to the rules. They just work it out, with the help of the union, and move on.

It’s all because the deck is stacked in favor of the league. And the NFL has no qualms about using its power to leverage players to take their medicine without fighting back, in any way.

That’s not to say the league is targeting players who have not potentially violated the policy. But the rules prevent the players from even commencing the process of mounting a defense and/or probing the case against them for any flaws.