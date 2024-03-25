When Lions learned Camerson Sutton was wanted on felony charge, he was in the building

The Lions released starting cornerback Cameron Sutton on Thursday, two weeks to the day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a felony charge of domestic battery.

Team president Rod Wood admitted on Monday that, the day before the Lions released Sutton, he was in the team’s facility.

“We learned about the warrant the same time everybody else did, on social media,” Wood told Fox 2 in Detroit from the league meetings in Orlando. “And we were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. And we found him, he was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person — not me but other members of the staff. And he left the building and we released him the next day and no one has spoken to him since.”

The announcement that Sutton is wanted in Florida indeed emerged last Wednesday. Wood added that Sutton was advised to seek legal counsel for the situation.

“What he’s done is kind of up to him at this point,” Wood said.

Sutton remains at large. He signed with the Lions in 2023 after spending six seasons with the Steelers.