Who should be calling the Cowboys about Micah Parsons?

Linebacker Micah Parsons has requested a trade from the Cowboys. They’ll likely say no. But what if they say yes?

More accurately, what if another team makes them an offer they won’t refuse?

They’ll get calls. And the overriding question is whether a new team would give up a pair of first-round picks and pay Parsons the $45 million per year he likely wants in new-money average on a long-term deal.

So, who should be doing it?

The best candidates would be a contending team that hopes to go all in. Their first-round picks would likely be low. The impact Parsons makes could be significant.

The obvious candidates are the Bills and the Ravens. Both want to get past the Chiefs. Parsons could help make that happen.

The Broncos become an interesting option, too. Ownership has the money to make it happen. And getting Parsons would thrust Denver into the upper echelon of the AFC.

The Cowboys probably wouldn’t trade Parsons in the conference — and definitely not in the division. He’d be a major factor for the Lions, but they still have to pay Aidan Hutchinson. And Parsons would be a fascinating chess piece in the Brian Flores defense in Minnesota.

Parsons is one of the best defensive players in football. He’s on the front end of his prime. Even if the Cowboys aren’t inclined to trade him, teams should be calling.