Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Who wants Aaron Rodgers in 2025?

  
Published November 24, 2024 02:41 PM

The Jets apparently don’t want Aaron Rodgers next year, and Rodgers reportedly doesn’t want the Jets. So who will want Rodgers?

The people have spoken. And the answer is no one.

Of more than 18,000 who responded, only 6.6 percent would want Rodgers on their favorite team next year, if their favorite team was looking for a starter in 2025.

That means 93.6 would not.

While fan opinion isn’t directly relevant to football decisions, football decisions at times are motivated by anticipated fan reaction. Will the fans get excited enough to renew season tickets, buy jerseys, and otherwise open their hearts and wallets in response?

For now, it’s going to be a hard sell. Even with the emerging excuse that Rodgers is more banged up than anyone realizes, he’ll be 41 soon. His best days are behind him, and most fans are ready to put him in the rearview mirror.