Wil Lutz named AFC special teams player of the week

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz was a busy man in the team’s first victory of the 2024 season.

The Broncos called on Lutz to kick four field goals and two extra points against the Buccaneers last Sunday. Lutz hit all six of those kicks and the Broncos got a 26-7 road win after opening the year with back-to-back losses.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Lutz was named the AFC special teams player of the week in recognition of that performance.

Lutz, who is 9-of-9 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points this season, was a four-time NFC special teamer of the week while with the Saints. This is the first time he’s taken the AFC award.