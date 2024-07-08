Will Anderson: Danielle Hunter and I will create havoc

The Texans set a single-season franchise record for sacks with 46 in 2023 and defensive end Will Anderson contributed seven of them.

It was the kind of impact the Texans hoped to see when they selected Anderson third overall in last year’s draft and he was named the defensive rookie of the year as a result of his efforts. Anderson put up those numbers playing on the same front as Jonathan Greenard, who parleyed his 12.5 sacks into a four-year deal with the Vikings.

Greenard’s arrival in Minnesota helped push Danielle Hunter out and Hunter wound up taking over Greenard’s spot in Houston on a two-year deal. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Anderson said that Hunter has been “unreal” about “teaching us so much stuff” that he’s picked up since entering the league in 2015 and that getting to work with him this offseason has piqued his interest in what will happen this fall.

“It’s going to be fun,” Anderson said. “I think we will be able to cause a lot of havoc. I am excited to go to war with him.”

Hunter’s addition is one of a handful of moves the Texans made to solidify themselves as a contender in the AFC. If his presence pushes Anderson to new heights, that status should be even stronger by the end of the regular season.