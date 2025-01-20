Will Anderson knows the Texans need more home playoff games

The Texans, to their credit, played very well in the postseason. The Texans, to their detriment, didn’t play well enough often enough in the regular season.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. acknowledged it on Monday.

“We are right there,” Anderson told reporters, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESON.com. “We have a fantastic team.”

Anderson added that the Texans need to win more regular-season games to ensure more home games in the postseason.

“We can’t lose to teams like the Titans [and] the Jets,” Anderson said.

Take that, the Titans and the Jets.

Even if Houston hadn’t lost to Tennessee once and the Jets, they would have finished 12-5. The Texans still would have been the No. 4 seed, since they lost 31-2 to the 12-5 Ravens on Christmas Day.

The Texans also lost at home to the Vikings (34-7), at Green Bay (24-22, a game Houston could/should have won), at home to the Lions (26-23, after blowing a 16-0 lead), and at the Chiefs (27-19, a game that got away from them after the serious knee injury suffered by Tank Dell).

Next year, Houston will play their six division games (they went 5-1 this year), the four teams of the AFC West, the four teams of the NFC West, the Bills, the Ravens, and the Buccaneers.

The Texans will be heavy favorites to win the division, for the third straight year. Will they do enough against the rest of the schedule to finish with a seed higher than No. 4?

It will help to beat teams like the Titans and Raiders. But it will come down to how they do against the Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, Bucs, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, and Broncos.