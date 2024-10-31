Will Anderson named AFC defensive player of the month

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson has one more game left to play in October, but the NFL has seen enough to call him the AFC’s defensive player of the month.

Anderson had 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, seven quarterback hits, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery in the Texans’ first four October games. The last of those sacks pushed him to 7.5 on the season, which already puts him past the total he reached during his rookie year.

Anderson would up as the defensive rookie of the year after that season. His start to this season suggests there will be plenty more accolades coming his way in the years to come.

Thursday night will find Anderson celebrating Halloween and his October award against the Jets. If the last four weeks are any guide, Aaron Rodgers will be in for a fright or two from Anderson.