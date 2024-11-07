Will Anderson remains out of practice for Texans

Texans defensive end Will Anderson left last Thursday’s loss to the Jets with an ankle injury and it’s looking like there’s a good chance that he’ll be out of action against the Lions this weekend as well.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said Anderson was absnt for the second day in a row. Head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t expand on Anderson’s condition when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but all available evidence points to a missed game.

That’s also the case for wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and has yet to be designated for return, so he’s on track to miss this weekend’s game as well.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (calf, shoulder) was back at practice, so there was some better injury news for the Texans.