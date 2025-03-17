Will Bengals get deal done with Trey Hendrickson?

Mike Gesicki? Check.

Ja’Marr Chase? Check.

Tee Higgins? Check.

That leaves one of four who were specifically named by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as players the Bengals should sign to new contracts. Trey Hendrickson.

Eleven days ago, it didn’t look good. The Bengals gave him permission to seek a trade. At first, the thinking was that the Bengals had thrown in the towel on getting Trey signed. The more likely reality is that the Bengals gave him the opportunity to see what else is out there — so that he could see what else is not out there.

Of course, any offer made by another team will take into account the fact that they also need to make an acceptable offer to the Bengals. This means Hendrickson will be offered less than he’d get if he were available to sign with a new team, free and clear.

But he’s not. He’s under contract with the Bengals. And in the NFL, the contracts are one-way. If he underperformed, he would have been cut by now. By overperforming, he’s stuck — unless and until the Bengals choose to give him a new contract.

They’ve made an offer. He wants more than they’ve offered. They’re hoping he comes around and compromises.

If he does, they’ll be four for four when it comes to keeping the guys their star quarterback wanted them to keep.