Will Daniel Jones be the next starter to be benched?

With the Bryce Young experiment suspended if not terminated in Charlotte, who will be the next starting quarterback to take a seat?

Daniel Jones would be the odds-on favorite.

Beyond the fact that the Giants made no qualms about their desire to draft his replacement in the offseason Hard Knocks series (which surely did little to help his confidence while recovering from a torn ACL), the Jones contract gives the Giants reason to eventually put him in bubble wrap, Broncos and Russell Wilson-style.

As noted over the weekend by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025.

From our initial breakdown of the Jones deal, $12 million of the injury guarantee become fully guaranteed in March 2025. Thus, if Jones can’t pass a physical before the vesting date, the $12 million can’t be avoided by cutting him. Then, if he can’t pass a physical before Week 1 of the 2025 season, the other $13 million would become fully guaranteed.

While the number isn’t gigantic, it becomes a factor in the non-scientific formula regarding whether and when to tell Jones to take a seat.

The current in-house alternatives are Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

Jones performed better in Week 2 than he had in Week 1. Still, he’s not good enough and the Giants are not good enough and at some point before too long it could be time to make changes. With $25 million riding on Jones staying healthy, that could be the variable that gets Jones benched.