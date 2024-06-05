Will Dolphins adjust Tyreek Hill’s contract?

It’s now crystal clear that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill wants a new contract. It’s not clear, at this point, whether the Dolphins will do anything about it.

It’s easy to assume they will. Why wouldn’t they? He’s the best player on the team. He’s still one of the best players in the NFL.

At $25 million per year, he’s underpaid. He’s due to make only $19.765 million in 2024.

He’s saying all the right things publicly. Privately, the message is surely being sent. “Pay me.”

Will they? He’s 30. He’s under contract for three more years. What’s he going to do, hold out? Retire?

The decision to give receiver Jaylen Waddle an extension that pays $28.25 million per year in new money was regarded as a precursor to fixing Hill’s contract. What if the deal is about commencing the transition for Waddle from No. 2 to No. 1?

The Dolphins don’t need to re-do Hill’s deal this year. They could do it next year, if they want. Or they could keep him for two more years and then re-do the deal or cut him in lieu of paying him $45 million in 2026.

Regardless, the Dolphins aren’t required to do anything. If they won’t, what Hill will do about it becomes very interesting.

The Chiefs traded him two years ago in lieu of paying him. Why wouldn’t Hill try that again, if the Dolphins won’t give him what he wants?