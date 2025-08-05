Will Howard leaves practice early with a hand injury

Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard left practice early Tuesday.

Howard injured his right hand and is begin evaluated, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.

Tomlin said he thought it came on a center-quarterback exchange.

Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show said Howard gave a thumb’s up as he left the field on the front seat of a cart.

Skylar Thompson replaced Howard on the third-team behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Howard leap-frogged Thompson on the initial depth chart.

The sixth-round pick has turned heads in camp after passing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in Ohio State’s national championship season in 2024.

Tight end Jonnu Smith left practice early with knee soreness.