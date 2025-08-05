 Skip navigation
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Will Howard leaves practice early with a hand injury

  
Published August 5, 2025 04:52 PM

Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard left practice early Tuesday.

Howard injured his right hand and is begin evaluated, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.

Tomlin said he thought it came on a center-quarterback exchange.

Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show said Howard gave a thumb’s up as he left the field on the front seat of a cart.

Skylar Thompson replaced Howard on the third-team behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Howard leap-frogged Thompson on the initial depth chart.

The sixth-round pick has turned heads in camp after passing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in Ohio State’s national championship season in 2024.

Tight end Jonnu Smith left practice early with knee soreness.