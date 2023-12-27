Will it be Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, or Josh Dobbs on Sunday night for the Vikings?

With their playoff hopes circling the drain, the Vikings have a decision to make at quarterback. The options aren’t ideal.

As PFT reported on Tuesday, the coaching staff is taking a “long look” at giving rookie Jaren Hall the assignment for the final two games. Nick Mullens has started the last two games, losing both, after bailing out the Vikings in a Week 14 game at Las Vegas.

Coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear on Tuesday that the options are being considered. As Chris Simms and I talked it through on Wednesday’s PFT Live, we settled on the idea of keeping Mullens for Week 17, while putting him on a very short leash.

Mullens has played well, most of the time. However, when he doesn’t play well, it’s a disaster. He had four interceptions on Sunday against the Lions, and he could have had more. On one, he underthrew receiver Jordan Addison on what could have been a long touchdown. On another, Mullens didn’t see a wide-open Justin Jefferson, forcing the ball into coverage. On the fateful pick that ended the game, Mullens threw a bad pass, which fluttered and quacked toward the end zone. If it had been delivered accurately toJefferson, the Vikings might have won the game.

Still, Mullens’s numbers in limited work are eye-popping. This year, he has completed 69.5 percent of his throws. He’s averaging 9.7 yards per attempt. The only problem is the six interceptions in two starts.

Mullens arguably gives the Vikings their best chance to win their last home game of the 2023 season. If he coughs the ball up early on Sunday night, he could — and should — get the hook.