Will Jets, OBJ find common ground?

The Jets officially will host free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. on Monday. The real question is whether the visit will lead to something more permanent.

That will depend on the messages exchanged by and between the Jets and Beckham.

As explained by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the visit will “include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room,” and that "[h]ow will it all fit together is a big point of discussion.”

Beckham won’t be “the guy,” not with 2022 NFL rookie of the year Garrett Wilson leading the way and former Packers receiver Allen Lazard now in the fold. At best, OBJ would be WR3 for the NYJ -- and he’d be paid accordingly.

He originally wanted $20 million per year. He tried last month to object to that characterization, while also complaining that he had only been offered $4 million. More recent reports have pegged his expectations at $15 million on a one-year deal.

That’s surely not happening, absent an incentive package that includes Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and/or Super Bowl MVP as the triggers for extra money.

At some point, Beckham needs to say “yes” to an offer, or his career won’t continue. On Monday, he and the Jets will explore whether they can get there.