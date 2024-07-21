Will Jordan Love, in camp with the Packers, practice without a deal?

Packers quarterback Jordan Love won’t be holding out. The next question is whether he will be holding in.

We’ll find out whether the Packers officially begin practicing. If Love doesn’t get a new contract, he could (as others have done) not practice while talks continue.

His camp had hoped a deal would be done before camp opens. It hasn’t happened yet, obviously.

We’ve poked around a bit on the talks. There’s a feeling that the ball is currently in the team’s court.

We also explored whether the primary sticking point is money or structure. We’re told it’s more money than structure, but that a contract like the one Love and the Packers are negotiating has plenty of components.

If/when a deal is done, big numbers will be leaked to the usual suspects. The most important factors will be: (1) the signing bonus; (2) the full guarantee at signing; (3) the timing of the vesting of future injury guarantees to full guarantees; (4) the cash flow over the first three seasons; and (5) whether the Packers will have an escape hatch after one, two, or three years.

But that presupposes a deal. For now, it’s more than fair to wonder whether he’ll practice without one — especially since he’s due to earn a base salary of only $10.5 million this year.