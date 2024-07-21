 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Jordan Love, in camp with the Packers, practice without a deal?

  
Published July 21, 2024 03:10 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love won’t be holding out. The next question is whether he will be holding in.

We’ll find out whether the Packers officially begin practicing. If Love doesn’t get a new contract, he could (as others have done) not practice while talks continue.

His camp had hoped a deal would be done before camp opens. It hasn’t happened yet, obviously.

We’ve poked around a bit on the talks. There’s a feeling that the ball is currently in the team’s court.

We also explored whether the primary sticking point is money or structure. We’re told it’s more money than structure, but that a contract like the one Love and the Packers are negotiating has plenty of components.

If/when a deal is done, big numbers will be leaked to the usual suspects. The most important factors will be: (1) the signing bonus; (2) the full guarantee at signing; (3) the timing of the vesting of future injury guarantees to full guarantees; (4) the cash flow over the first three seasons; and (5) whether the Packers will have an escape hatch after one, two, or three years.

But that presupposes a deal. For now, it’s more than fair to wonder whether he’ll practice without one — especially since he’s due to earn a base salary of only $10.5 million this year.