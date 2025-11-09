Will latest collapse spell doom for Brian Daboll?

With the Giants suffering another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory on Sunday, some will wonder whether Giants coach Brian Daboll is on the verge of having his time with the team end.

And there’s one specific reason for it. Last week, a couple of different reports emerged that Giants co-owner John Mara was poised to fire Daboll after the Week 7 debacle in Denver, but that Mara was talked out of it. And while reports from ONNJ and WFAN to that effect were disputed by others, Daboll was asked about it during a Friday press conference.

“I know about it talking to [senior V.P. of communications] Pat [Hanlon] on the way down,” Daboll said, via USA Today. “But other than that, no. But again, not winning enough games. There are a lot of reports out there. I don’t think you focus on those, you focus on the things you can control.”

Although he couldn’t control the concussion that knocked quarterback Jaxson Dart out of the game early in the fourth quarter, the Giants had a 10-point lead over the Bears with four minutes to play. And they blew it.

We’ll see whether that results in Daboll getting blown out of New York.