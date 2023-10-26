Will Levis: I’ll be ready if my name is called

Quarterback Will Levis has not played in a game since the Titans’ preseason opener, but it looks like there’s a good chance of that changing this Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of their Week Six loss to the Ravens and head coach Mike Vrabel said that he envisions Levis and Malik Willis playing in the event Tannehill is ruled out for the matchup with the Falcons. That comment was followed by a report that Levis will be tabbed for his first NFL start if Tannehill can’t go and Levis said on Wednesday that he’s prepared for anything.

“I’m just treating it like any other week,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “Vrabel preaches that we prepare as starters every week, regardless of what position or opportunity we have. If my name gets called, I’ll be ready to go.”

A thigh injury kept Levis from seeing more preseason action and potentially moving ahead of Willis on the depth chart, but Willis struggled to move the team after Tannehill’s injury and that has opened the door for the second-round pick to start staking his claim to the quarterback job in Tennessee as soon as this weekend.