Will Levis: I’m looking forward to putting my improvement on display

  
Published September 5, 2024 06:48 AM

Titans quarterback Will Levis is opening an NFL season as a starter for the first time, so it’s no surprise that he’s excited for Sunday to get here to kick of this phase of his career.

Levis took over for Ryan Tannehill during his rookie season and completed 149-of-255 passes for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions while making nine starts. He spent the offseason learning the offense that new head coach Brian Callahan installed while also working on his own game and he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s particularly excited about showing off the fruits of his labor.

“It’s just trusting what I see,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “And I think that’s one of the things I’ve improved on the most, just playing ball and doing the right thing over and over and over again. And, just knowing as long as you keep making those right decisions, you are going to keep putting your team in the best place to succeed. . . . I just feel ready, and I’m looking forward to putting it on display.”

The Titans reset the franchise’s course this offseason when they hired Callahan in the wake of Mike Vrabel’s departure after seven years on the job and the result of that move will have a lot to do with how Levis fares in 2024 and beyond. That question will start being answered against the Bears on Sunday.