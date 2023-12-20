Will Levis: I’m playing if I’m able to, just trying to get to that point

Titans quarterback Will Levis’ ankle injury kept him out of practice Wednesday, but he hasn’t resigned himself to resting for the rest of the week.

Levis said he “definitely” feels a lot better than he did after initially suffering the injury in overtime of last Sunday’s loss to the Texans and that his mindset is “to go out there and play good ball and help our team win games” as long as he’s capable of getting through the game.

“I am feeling better than I did yesterday, which is all I am looking to do, to get my body in the best spot to be able to play,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “I am playing if I am able to, and I am just working to try and get to that point.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Ryan Tannehill will return to the starting lineup if Levis is not able to play against the Seahawks.