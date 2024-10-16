 Skip navigation
Will Levis limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published October 16, 2024 05:11 PM

Titans quarterback Will Levis returned from a right shoulder injury in time to play against the Colts last Sunday, but he’s not totally back to 100 percent.

Levis was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. There’s no sign that Levis is at risk of missing this weekend’s game in Buffalo, but a return to full practice participation would create some confidence that he’ll be able to play at a higher level this week.

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), linebacker Ernest Jones (illness), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad), and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) missed practice.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (rest), and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest) were the team’s other limited participants.