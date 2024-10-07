Will Levis not set to practice on Monday, but should return on Wednesday

It sounds like the Titans are anticipating that quarterback Will Levis will be OK for Week 6.

Levis suffered a shoulder injury against the Dolphins last Monday night. Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters in his press conference that Levis was unlikely to practice for the team’s “bonus” session on Monday. But Levis should return for Wednesday’s practice.

If he does that, then Levis will be in a position to start.

“[I]f he’s good to practice and good to go, he’s going to play,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Unless it’s affecting his ability to do his job, I don’t think there will be any discussion on that point.

“Again, if it still hurts a ton, and he’s having trouble throwing effectively and all those things, then yeah, that’s a whole different conversation. But we’ll just see how the week of practice goes.”

In four starts, Levis has completed 68.4 percent of his throws for 604 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also lost three fumbles.

The Titans will host the Colts in Week 6.