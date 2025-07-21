Will Levis out for season with shoulder injury

Titans quarterback Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury.

Levis, who was the Titans’ primary starter the last two seasons, was expected to back up first overall pick Cam Ward this year. Instead, he’ll miss the year.

“After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season,” the Titans said in a statement. “We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery.”

Levis dealt with a shoulder injury last season. It’s unclear what has happened this offseason to lead him to conclude he needs to get the shoulder surgically repaired now.

The only other quarterbacks on the Titans’ roster are Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. The Titans will likely look for a quarterback with more experience to back Ward up.

A second-round pick in 2023, Levis’s salary is guaranteed for 2026. But while he’ll get paid the next two years, the jury is still out about whether he’ll ever play for the Titans again.