Will teams use squib kicks in the preseason, or conceal their plans until Week One?

  
Published June 18, 2023 04:44 AM
Last week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com pointed out that the Patriots’ kickers have been practicing squib kicks , given the latest rule change aimed at reducing the number of kickoffs. This week, Reiss has some interesting quotes from one of those kickers.

“I’d venture to say No. 1 on the hit list, there’s going to be more squib kicks ,” Nick Folk said, via Reiss. “Now, when you’re kicking this ball that is this oblong shape, you just don’t know. It’s a tough kick to perfect. You’re at the mercy of the football.”

That’s what makes it so risky for the kicking team. Who knows where the ball will go? Who knows if the end result will be to force the opposing offense to start inside its own 25?

So here’s the next question. Will teams practice the squib in preseason games, or will they hide their plans until the season starts?

“I don’t know if anyone will do anything in preseason to show what their plans are,” Folk said. “It will be interesting.”

One potential benefit from teams squib-kicking during the preseason comes from the possibility that it will create the kind of chaos that could result in a decision to rescind the rule that any fair catch between the goal line and the 25 results in the ball being placed on the 25.

That would likely take plenty of chaos, because the league seems to be determined to reduce concussions (and the risk of catastrophic injuries) by reducing the total number of kickoff returns.

Still, potential chaos is coming, whether in the preseason or the regular season. Special-teams coaches don’t like the latest rule change, and they seem to be very inclined to embrace the unintended consequences.