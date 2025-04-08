 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Winston Reid signs ERFA tender with Browns

  
Published April 8, 2025 11:42 AM

The Browns officially have one of their exclusive rights free agents back in the fold.

Cleveland announced on Tuesday that linebacker Winston Reid has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

He’s now set to make $960,000 in 2025.

Reid, 25, joined Cleveland as an undrafted free agent last offseason but did not make the team’s initial 53-man roster. After starting the year on the practice squad, he was promoted to the 53 and ended up appearing in 16 games with three starts. He finished the season with 23 total tackles and a pair of passes defensed.

Reid was on the field for 87 percent of special teams snaps and 14 percent of defensive snaps in games played.