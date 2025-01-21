With Ben Johnson off the board, what’s next for the Raiders?

With Ben Johnson off the board, the Raiders will have to look elsewhere for their next head coach.

So where will they go?

Beyond Johnson, they’ve shown interest in and/or interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Jets coach Robert Saleh, former Jets, Patriots, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Many believed Johnson was the guy whom minority owner and majority juice-holder Tom Brady wanted the most.

Brady could pivot to Commanders offensive coordinator (and former Patriots teammate) Kliff Kingsbury, whose offense outscored Johnson’s — and who remains very much alive for a Super Bowl berth. Because the Raiders didn’t interview Kingsbury when he was available for a virtual session (he took no such interviews), they can’t talk to him until after the Washington season ends.

Which might not happen for two weeks and six days.

The challenge for the Raiders becomes selling someone on a team with no quarterback, a very difficult division draw, and a roster that needs plenty of work.

Also, whoever takes the job will have to be fine with the reality of answering to two owners — majority owner Mark Davis and absentee minority landlord Tom Brady, who can’t attend most games because of his primary job with Fox.