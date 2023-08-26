With both kickers injured, 49ers don’t close door on bringing back Robbie Gould

The 49ers currently feel good about their top two quarterbacks. They currently don’t feel good about their top two kickers, given that both are injured.

With both Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez banged up, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Friday’s preseason finale that the team will need to have a Plan B for Week 1.

Could that mean bringing back Robbie Gould? Shanahan didn’t slam the door on it.

“I’m sure everyone’s a possibility, but that’s stuff we haven’t discussed yet,” Shanahan said.

Moody, per Shanahan, is week-to-week with a quad strain. “We’re hoping that he can have a chance for Week 1,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how his body reacts to it.”

Gonzalez likely won’t be ready for Week 1, either. That means the 49ers will need to have someone ready to go when they head to the Field formerly known as Heinz for a September 10 date with the Steelers.

