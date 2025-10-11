 Skip navigation
With Brandon McManus questionable, Packers sign K Lucas Havrisik

  
Published October 11, 2025 04:23 PM

The Packers may have a new kicker on Sunday against the Bengals.

With Brandon McManus listed as questionable due to a quad injury, the Packers have signed kicker Lucas Havrisik to the active roster.

The status of McManus became a somewhat bizarre point of contention this week. After coach Matt LaFleur called the injury a “major concern,” McManus said he plans to play. Special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia echoed that sentiment.

Of course, McManus still could be ready to go. The Packers are nevertheless planning for the possibility he won’t by devoting a second roster spot to a kicker.

Havrisik, 26, kicked for the Rams in 2023. In nine regular-season games, he converted 15 of 20 field goals and 19 of 22 extra points.

He kicked for the Arlington (now Dallas) Renegades of the UFL in 2025.