With Deebo Samuel out, it’s time for Brandon Aiyuk to get more involved

In two games, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been targeted 10 times, with only six catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns. With receiver Deebo Samuel now out due to a “calf strain” (which might or might not eventually and suddenly morph into an IR-worthy Achilles issue), it’s time for more Aiyuk.

There’s extra sensitivity to his preparedness and production, given his extended hold-in. After Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, Aiyuk made reference to “85 percent.” It was interpreted by some as an assessment of his overall status. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan clarified the situation.

“I think B.A. looks 100-percent,” Shanahan told reporters. “I think what he meant is he is playing about 85 percent of what he usually plays. But just in terms of him running stuff and health, he’s 100 percent, he just, I think he’s getting like 85 percent of playing time.”

The numbers bear that out. Against the Vikings, Aiyuk’s official playing time was 61 of 70 snaps. That’s 87 percent. It’s up from 60 percent against the Jets.

He should get more playing time, and more opportunities to get the ball. There are other factors that contribute to opportunities, as Shanahan said on Monday.

“There was actually, there were a number of times [Aiyuk] had a real good chance to get the ball and a couple times protections broke down on two of them,” Shanahan said. “One time someone busted a route and just got in the same way, so they covered it up. But he had a chance to get about four big passes and other factors happened. It’s a team game. There are 11 guys out there that are involved in getting someone the ball. He did have some opportunities where he should have, but not everything went right.”

It needs to go right, since the 49ers will be moving forward without Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey. With Aiyuk now getting paid like a No. 1 receiver, it’s time for him to perform like one.

That starts with the 49ers treating him like one. Starting on Sunday at the Rams.