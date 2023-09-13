With Diontae Johnson out, Allen Robinson’s role may increase for Pittsburgh

After a lackluster season with the Rams, receiver Allen Robinson may be on the upswing again in 2023.

Robinson was already set to have a decent role within the Steelers offense this season. But now that fellow receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, Robinson may see even more targets.

“You know, he has a pretty big role,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference. “Obviously, it’s subject to change based on matchups and schematic game in and game out, planning and so forth. That’s why we went and got him.

“He’s a steady presence man. He’s a professional. He’s highly competitive. I think all of those things were evident on tape and I don’t think that surprised any of us. And sure, it’s a reasonable expectation that his role might grow due to game circumstances, particularly if you’re down a significant contributor like Diontae.”

The Steelers acquired Robinson, 30, in April, swapping seventh-round picks with the Rams. He caught five passes for 64 yards in Week 1 — more yards than he had in any game for Los Angeles last year.

George Pickens still figures to be quarterback Kenny Pickett’s primary target. But Robinson’s veteran presence may be able to give Pittsburgh’s offense a lift as long as Johnson is sidelined.