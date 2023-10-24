With four interceptions, Ravens’ Geno Stone has the NFL lead and exceeded his own goals

Ravens safety Geno Stone picked off his fourth pass of the season on Sunday against the Lions, giving him the most of any player in the NFL this season — and exceeding even the goals he set for himself.

Stone said last week, after he had grabbed his third interception of the season against the Titans, that during the offseason he wrote down a list of goals for the 2023 season, and one of them was that he wanted to get three interceptions.

“I had five goals on there, and three-plus interceptions was one of them,” Stone said.

Stone said the rest of the goals are team goals that the Ravens still have ahead of them. But with four interceptions and the league lead, he’s already done what he set out to do individually.

It’s been a long road for Stone to reach the point where he’s a significant contributor on defense. He originally joined the Ravens as a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 and was cut during his rookie year and picked up by the Texans. The Texans then let him go and the Ravens brought him back in 2021, and he has steadily seen his role on the defense increase. Now he’s having what is easily the best year of his career.