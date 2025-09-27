 Skip navigation
With four sacks on Sunday, Cam Ward would join a very small club

  
Published September 27, 2025 03:58 PM

In his first NFL season, Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been under siege.

He leads the league with 15 sacks absorbed. On Sunday at Houston, he could join a very small club.

With four or more sacks, Ward would become only the third first-round quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger to be sacked four or more times in each of his first four games.

The others were Saints quarterback Archie Manning in 1971 and Texans quarterback David Carr in 2002.

More importantly for the Titans, they haven’t won a game. Their best chance yet comes when they face the 0-3 Texans on Sunday.

Dating back to last season, the Titans have lost nine in a row. And it feels like the seat is getting hotter and hotter on second-year coach Brian Callahan.