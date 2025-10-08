With his next touchdown pass, Patrick Mahomes will pass Aaron Rodgers as fastest to 300

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is about to reach the 300 career touchdown pass mark faster than anyone in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers threw his 300th touchdown pass in his 147th career game, counting the postseason. Currently, that’s the fastest anyone has reached the 300 touchdown pass mark.

Mahomes has 299 career touchdown passes in 138 career games. So he needs to throw one touchdown in his next eight games to get to 300 faster than Rodgers. It’s safe to say Mahomes will do it with time to spare.

Mahomes will likely do it in Kansas City this weekend on Sunday Night Football, when the Chiefs host the Lions. As Mahomes has said, the Chiefs have already lost too many games this season. But a win over the Lions would turn the season around in a big way. And could feature a big accomplishment in Mahomes’ career.