 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With his next touchdown pass, Patrick Mahomes will pass Aaron Rodgers as fastest to 300

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:46 AM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is about to reach the 300 career touchdown pass mark faster than anyone in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers threw his 300th touchdown pass in his 147th career game, counting the postseason. Currently, that’s the fastest anyone has reached the 300 touchdown pass mark.

Mahomes has 299 career touchdown passes in 138 career games. So he needs to throw one touchdown in his next eight games to get to 300 faster than Rodgers. It’s safe to say Mahomes will do it with time to spare.

Mahomes will likely do it in Kansas City this weekend on Sunday Night Football, when the Chiefs host the Lions. As Mahomes has said, the Chiefs have already lost too many games this season. But a win over the Lions would turn the season around in a big way. And could feature a big accomplishment in Mahomes’ career.