With Hurricane Milton approaching, Bucs will travel to New Orleans on Tuesday

  
Published October 7, 2024 10:10 AM

With another significant weather event set to hit Florida this week, the Buccaneers have adjusted their travel plans for their Week 6 matchup with the Saints.

The club announced on Monday that in advance of Hurricane Milton, the team will relocate its operations to New Orleans on Tuesday morning for the rest of the week. The club will conduct its media virtually starting on Wednesday.

Per the Associated Press, Milton has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday and could make landfall on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area. Florida is looking to evacuate millions from their homes, as forecasters have warned of a possible 8- to 12-foot storm surge in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs fell to 3-2 on Thursday with a 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons.