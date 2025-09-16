With J.J. McCarthy out up to a month, will Vikings eventually turn to Max Brosmer?

With Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reportedly out up to four weeks due to a sprained ankle, Carson Wentz becomes the next man up.

At some point over the next month, will undrafted rookie Max Brosmer become the next man in?

Brosmer, the only one of three backups throughout the offseason program and training camp to make it to the 53-man roster, played at the University of Minnesota last season. And the Vikings love him.

He’s not currently ready. Wentz, with 94 career regular-season starts, is — even if hasn’t been around for very long.

We saw this movie two years ago. Wentz will play unless and until he squanders the opportunity. Unless and until the Vikings add another veteran, Brosmer will be the only alternative.

The season could quickly go sideways for the Vikings, after last Monday night’s thrilling win. McCarthy has had one quality quarter in two games. And while last night’s injury likely impacted his late-game play, some Vikings fans have to be wondering whether they should have kept Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones. Or signed Aaron Rodgers. Or traded for Kirk Cousins.

The last part remains possible. If, when McCarthy returns, the struggles continue, the Vikings will have until the Tuesday after Week 2 to decide whether to bring Kirk home in an effort to save the 2025 campaign.