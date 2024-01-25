With Jim Harbaugh, Chargers instantly become must-see TV

Even with a great young quarterback on the roster, the Chargers have been a very boring team in recent years.

They are boring no more.

With the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach, they instantly become compelling. Their games will be must-see TV, with more than a few destined to land in prime-time — and, unlike the various Chargers games that landed in prime-time in 2023, not be met with yawns.

Next year, the Chargers have a pair of games against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos. As noted last night, they’ll host the Ravens and John Harbaugh in a game that is destined for big-audience placement.

The Chargers also host the Bengals, Saints, Bucs, and Titans. They play the Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, and Cardinals on the road.

That Panthers game stands out, because Carolina needs an opponent for its game in Germany. Maybe it will be Harbaugh going to the land of Hofbräu.