With Josh Allen’s fifth touchdown, Bills trail Rams 38-35 in fourth quarter

The Rams were up 38-21 at the end of the third quarter, but Buffalo has scored two touchdowns in quick succession to narrow that lead to just three points in the fourth.

With Josh Allen’s fifth touchdown of the game, Buffalo trials Los Angeles 38-35 with 8:49 left in regulation.

Buffalo first got in the end zone with Josh Allen’s second 1-yard touchdown of the game. He had put the club in scoring position with a 20-yard run paired with a 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty followed by a 34-yard, tight-window throw to Khalil Shakir.

Allen powered his way into the end zone on the next play.

The Rams had not gone three-and-out all game and didn’t pick a good time to do it, punting after a pass to Cooper Kupp ended up short of the sticks.

The Bills took 10 plays to go 91 yards on their ensuing drive, with Josh Allen connecting with Mack Hollins for a 21-yard touchdown pass. With Tyler Bass’ extra point, Buffalo trailed by just three points.

Allen is now 21-of-32 for 318 yards with three passing touchdowns. He’s also rushed seven times for 71 yards and scored two rushing TDs.