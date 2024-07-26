With Mike McCarthy sitting at his side, Jerry Jones praises Bill Belichick

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones conducted his annual training-camp press conference on Thursday. With current coach Mike McCarthy sitting to the right, Jones praised the man some think will be the next head coach of the Cowboys.

Bill Beilichick.

“I think he may be the best coach, certainly of my time in the NFL, and I happen to be part of a team that had the great Tom Landry, and I’d put him right there,” Jones said regarding the six-time Super Bowl winner, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Bill’s a friend and a great coach.”

Some wonder whether Belichick and Jones could coexist. Jones apparently thinks they can.

“I like Bill Belichick,” Jones said. “He’s a friend.”

The question is whether he’ll be the Cowboys’ coach in 2025. Much of that depends on what McCarthy does with the team in 2024.

At least there’s no ambiguity. McCarthy’s job is on the line. And everyone knows it.

Including every player in the locker room.