 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With next win, Sean McDemott will be sixth coach with 100 in first nine seasons

  
Published November 8, 2025 07:14 PM

On Sunday at Miami, Bills coach Sean McDermott will attempt to win his 100th career game, including playoffs. It’s only his ninth season as a head coach.

Via NBC Sports research, McDermott can become only the sixth NFL head coach with 100 or more wins in his first nine seasons, including playoffs.

The others are George Seifert (116), Paul Brown (104), John Madden (103), Joe Gibbs (102), and Mike McCarthy (101).

Yes, McDermott has benefited from the playing of a 17th regular season game, which started in 2021. Regardless, he has 99 wins in nine seasons.

Overall, McDermott has a record of 92-47 in the regular season, and 7-7 in the playoffs.

And the playoffs are ultimately what matters for McDermott. The Bills likely will get their again in 2025. The challenge is to get past the Chiefs, and ultimately to get to the Super Bowl.

In a wide-open conference, Buffalo currently has as good of a chance as anyone.