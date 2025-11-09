With next win, Sean McDemott will be sixth coach with 100 in first nine seasons

On Sunday at Miami, Bills coach Sean McDermott will attempt to win his 100th career game, including playoffs. It’s only his ninth season as a head coach.

Via NBC Sports research, McDermott can become only the sixth NFL head coach with 100 or more wins in his first nine seasons, including playoffs.

The others are George Seifert (116), Paul Brown (104), John Madden (103), Joe Gibbs (102), and Mike McCarthy (101).

Yes, McDermott has benefited from the playing of a 17th regular season game, which started in 2021. Regardless, he has 99 wins in nine seasons.

Overall, McDermott has a record of 92-47 in the regular season, and 7-7 in the playoffs.

And the playoffs are ultimately what matters for McDermott. The Bills likely will get their again in 2025. The challenge is to get past the Chiefs, and ultimately to get to the Super Bowl.

In a wide-open conference, Buffalo currently has as good of a chance as anyone.