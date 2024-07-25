With Russell Wilson sidelined, Justin Fields took advantage of first-team reps

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson missed the team’s first training camp practice with a tight calf. The Steelers have named Wilson their starting quarterback, but it was Justin Fields who got the first-team snaps Thursday.

“It was good to get back out there and knock the dust off a little bit,” Fields said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “I felt like everybody’s excited and anxious to get back on the field. It was pretty good, then tomorrow work again and get better.

“I was definitely trying to take advantage of each and every rep that I got today. I am just looking forward to getting better tomorrow.”

The Steelers traded with the Bears for Fields this offseason as they turned over their quarterbacks room. The 11th overall pick in 2021 has started 38 games in his career, but he hasn’t changed his approach as the backup for the first time in his career.

“I just tried to do my job for my teammates, but I’m not really changing anything,” Fields said. “I try to come out here the same guy every day. I feel like it was all right. There’s always room for improvement. I got some good reps in for sure.”

Wilson and Fields talked a lot during the session, and Fields expects Wilson’s openness and their budding friendship to remain all season despite his eagerness to start again.

“Any question that I have, I can always go to Russ asking for advice,” Fields said. “He’s going to give his knowledge. He’s been in the league for a long time. Any advice he has for me, I’m always open and willing to take that.”