With Vikings-Rams set for L.A. on Monday, the NFL is “closely monitoring” wildfires

  
Published January 8, 2025 01:11 PM

As the Rams prepare to host the Vikings on Monday night, a wildfire is raging near Los Angeles. Between the spreading of the blaze and the impact of the flames on air quality, the league is paying attention to the situation.

“The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT by email.

Delaying the game wouldn’t seem to be an option, given that the winner will play the following weekend. If the fire gets too close to the venue or if the air quality in Inglewood slips toward unhealthy levels, the game could be moved.

The closest options for relocation include Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The game is five days away. At some point, a projection will have to be made regarding where things will stand as of Monday night.

For now, nothing has changed. In short order, it possibly could.