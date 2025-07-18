Work stops at Titans stadium after noose was found

Work at the site of the new Tennessee Titans stadium has stopped after a noose was found at the site of the construction.

Via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating the incident.

“This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site,” the Tennessee Builders Alliance said in a statement issued to Davenport. “There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace. We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work, and launched an investigation.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell also issued a statement.

“Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear or hate-based,” O’Connell said. “We’ve taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this. It is very concerning, there is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police and we’ll see what that investigation turns up.”

It’s unclear how long the construction will remain halted. The stadium is expected to open in 2027.